Two tornadoes confirmed from Thursday night's storms

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in West Michigan on Thursday.

The two tornadoes were both rated an EF0 and touched down in rural Kent and Barry counties.

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One of the tornadoes began near and north of 100th Street just east of the Thornapple River near Alaska Ave. SE. The tornado caused some tree damage in the surrounding area, including at the Saskatoon Golf Club.

This twister was rated an EF0 with maximum winds of 85 mph.

The second tornado happened in northern Barry county. This began north of Bowens Mill Road between N. Yankee Springs Road and N. Peets Road. This tornado also caused some tree damage before dissipating before reaching N. Irving Road.

This tornado was also rated an EF0 with maximum winds of 75 mph.

The National Weather Service concluded that the damage in the Hastings area was caused by straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph.

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