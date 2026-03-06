Tornado warning issued for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties

WEST MICHIGAN — The first severe storms of the 2026 spring season are rolling into West Michigan.

These storms were the reason FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday, March 6.

Stay with FOX 17 as we track these storms.

3:38 p.m. update

A new Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties. This warning is set to expire at 4:15 p.m.

Radar-indicated rotation is present in the storm and quarter-sized hail is possible.

Tornado Warning including Three Rivers MI and Centreville MI until 4:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/t2bs5pWiPM — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

3:30 p.m. update

The National Weather Service adjusted the Tornado Warning for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties, reducing the number of neighborhoods included in the warning area. The warning is still set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

3:20 p.m. update

The National Weather Service set a Tornado Warning for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties. The warning is set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

Radar-indicated rotation is present in the storm and quarter-sized hail is possible.

Tornado Warning including Cassopolis MI, Edwardsburg MI and Marcellus MI until 3:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/yIZMVgWJKp — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

READ MORE:

How severe thunderstorms are measured

Watches and Warnings: What's the difference?

To receive severe weather alerts on your phone, you can download the FOX 17 Weather App through your app store. When severe weather is impacting West Michigan, the latest updates will be available through the FOX 17 Mobile App, including live streams by the FOX 17 Weather Ready team.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube