This spring was top 10 wettest for most in West Michigan

Meteorological spring came to a close on Sunday and the final numbers show that West Michigan saw one of the wettest springs on record.

From March 1 through May 31, many cities cracked the top 10 wettest springs on record. For Muskegon and Kalamazoo, it was a top 5 wettest spring.

Here are the numbers:

wxmi

West Michigan was on pace to see its wettest spring on record through April but May ended up being a different story. Rainfall deficits last month were on the order of 1-3" at most climate sites.

Earlier in the spring, there was record river flooding in parts of West Michigan including the Muskegon River through Newaygo County.

As for temperatures, the season ended with warmer than average temperatures by a few degrees.

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