This day in weather history: July 8

WEST MICHIGAN — July 8 holds a few scattered showers and temperatures in the middle and upper 70s for West Michigan today. However, this mild weather wasn't always the case.

Dating back to July 8, 1885, a tornado damaged several farms in and near Allegan, Michigan.

In 1936, the greatest heat wave on record was underway across Michigan. According to the National Weather Service, Grand Rapids saw high temperatures at or above 100 degrees on six of the seven following days, including an all-time high record of 108 degrees on the 13th of July. Lansing peaked at 101 degrees on July 14.

Multiple severe thunderstorms struck West Michigan in 1951, knocking dozens of trees down, some of which blocked roads and damaged cars and buildings.

And then in 1984, record low temperatures were set as cool air from Canada dominated the Great Lakes region. Grand Rapids fell to 46 degrees and Muskegon to 45.

