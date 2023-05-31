Watch Now
This Day in History: West Michigan hit by a destructive derecho 25 years ago

Wind gusts ranging between 90 to 130 mph
Jessica Moore
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 31, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — On this day in history, West Michigan was struck by destructive derecho. The intense line of storms hit the region on May 31 in 1998, marking today as the 25th anniversary.

According to the National Weather Service, a derecho is defined as a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. A derecho can often produce destruction similar to a tornado, however instead of rotating winds, a derecho produces straight-line wind damage.

The line of storms initially struck West Michigan around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, May 31 1998. The storm itself traveled from west to east around 70 mph, generating wind gusts between 90 to 130 mph.

May 31,1998 Timeline of Derecho

According to the Storm Prediction Center, out of all regions affected by the derecho, the greatest damage and number of casualties occurred in Lower Michigan. Four people were killed and 146 were injured, in addition to an estimated $172 million in damage to homes and businesses.

Hundreds of homes were completely destroyed from this line of storms, with about 860,000 customers without power. In some locations, customers were without power for up to 10 days.

Some of the strongest reported wind gusts in Lower Michigan were in Kent County, with a wind report of 92 mph.

Area of Lower Michigan affected by the worst damage from the May 30-31, 1998 derecho. Red numbers are maximum measured wind gusts in mph. Orange numbers are estimated maximum gusts in mph, based on a damage survey by Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Office meteorologists. Thirteen Michigan counties (noted in black lettering and within light blue border) together were declared a Federal Disaster Area by the Federal Emergency Managers Association. The purple "S" represents where a "seiche" took place on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.

Estimated wind gusts of 130 mph were likely in Spring Lake and Walker that early Sunday morning back in 1998, where some of the greatest devastation and damage occurred.

According to the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center, 13 counties were declared a Federal Disaster Area by the Federal Emergency Managers Association.

For more information about this day in weather history, click here.

