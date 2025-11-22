Thanksgiving Travel looks wet this year

WEST MICHIGAN — Whether you're hitting the roads or the skies to kickoff the Holiday season, the weather may impact when, and how efficient, your travel is.

MONDAY NIGHT

After a warm and mostly cloudy day, rain will begin to move in, mostly after sunset. Watch for steady showers overnight.

TUESDAY

Widespread rain, especially in the morning with highs around 50. Expect around .25" of rainfall. Cold front behind the main wave of showers will start to cool things off.

WEDNESDAY

Light rain to snow mix is expected behind the cold front. Breezy winds out of the west may help ignite lake effect snow late in the day with an afternoon high in the upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Chance of lake effect snow. Regardless, it will be cold and breezy with highs in the lower 30s, and wind chills in the 20s. Bundle up!

BLACK FRIDAY

Windy & cold conditions are expected to remain in place to end the week. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Chance lake effect snow.

There are significant model differences for Wednesday and beyond, which makes it difficult to pin down exactly where, when, and how much snow might happen. However the pattern looks to remain cold into early December, and with the chance for accumulating snow around Thanksgiving travel days, be prepared for extra delays on the roads due to rain and snow.

