Temperatures remain below normal the next several days

WEST MICHIGAN - Temperatures are expected to remain below normal over the next several days. We expect highs mainly in the 20s instead of the lower 30s, which is normal/average for this time of year. The image attached to this story shows the air mass just above the surface. We'll be brushed or skirted by a modified Arctic air mass throughout the next week (note the pink or magenta). The real cold air should stay locked up into Canada, but lobes of some reinforcing cooler will rotate into the Great Lakes from time to time.

Along with the cooler air, snow chances will arrive. The first chance will be the possibility of some light snow showers on Tuesday as a weak system passes through. By Wednesday evening/night, a much bigger, moisture-laden system may track into the Great Lakes from the south and west. See the image below valid for 6 P.M. Wednesday.

If the track of this system remains similar to what it is now, we expect snow to be coming down at a decent clip Wednesday night into Thursday morning. See the image from our forecast model (below) valid for 6 A.M. Thursday.

Again, temperatures will be running below normal through at least mid February. So far this season, Grand Rapids has already tallied about 54 inches of snow. Normal season snowfall by the end of March has us at about 77 inches.

