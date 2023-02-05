Sunday is the first 6 P.M. sunset of the year

WEST MICHIGAN — Need a reason to smile today? Daylight extends just a little longer today, and February 5 marks our first 6 o'clock sunrise of the year.

Today's total daylight time is 10 hours and 7 minutes long. By the end of the week on February 28, we'll add an additional hour of daylight, with total daylight time rising to 11 hours and 10 minutes.

The longest day of the year, the summer solstice is June 21. June 21 total daylight time is 15 hours and 21 minutes long. The sun rises at 6:03 A.M. and the sunset is at 9:25 P.M.