SUN WATCH: Gloomy weather pervades across West Michigan

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Daylight Saving Time just over two weeks away, people in West Michigan are grappling with a particularly gloomy winter.

In Grand Rapids, the city has experienced less than 25% possible sunshine in February, following 27% in January and a measly 17% in December. Temperatures have been 3 degrees cooler than average since the start of 2025, too.

"I just assume in the Winter it is gonna be awful," said local resident Brad Natelborg.

The dreary weather has impacted outdoor activities, with few people seen walking or biking outside. Downtown East Grand Rapids appears deserted, despite snowmelt systems keeping sidewalks clear.

Some residents are finding ways to cope with the gloom. Natelborg uses running as a strategy, saying, "When it's gray out, that's when I reach out to friends... someone else motivate you, right?"

His running partner, Lance Brown, finds solace in occasional sunny days. "During the Winter, I find the sunshine motivating," Brown said.

Even East Grand Rapids on Wednesday was quite a ghost town, speaking to the minimal interest in getting outdoors a midst cool & cloudy weather.

Despite the current conditions, there's hope on the horizon. As Brown and Natelborg noted, "Spring will be here soon enough."

With spring less than four weeks away, we are all counting down the days to warmer, brighter weather.

