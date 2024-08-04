Stronger storms possible in rounds of rain

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of showers moves in early next week. Continuing with this season's unsettled trend, another round of stronger storms in possible, too.

Areas along and south of I-96 are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

Strong winds and larger hail are the threats for any severe storm, while heavy downpours and localized flooding are a concern for all areas Monday night into Tuesday.

We are under an Excessive Rainfall Outlook, pictured below, highlighting areas of greatest concern for rain totals over 1" in a 24-hour window.

This is a focal point for West Michigan, as we've seen over 9" of rain since June 22nd.

The timeline of rain will be variable for each town, as the showers and storms will be scattered and we expect to see two organized waves.

On the backside of this event, we see much cooler air with highs only in the 70s from Tuesday through the start of the weekend. This means less humidity and drier air, Fall lovers, rejoice!

