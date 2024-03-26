Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN - The possibility exists this afternoon for the development of some strong to potentially severe thunderstorms to form. The primary threat would be damaging straight line winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

A large low pressure system already creating gusty winds across the region may help to produce some afternoon thunderstorms as well. Any breaks or thin spots in the cloud cover that gives us some sunshine will help fuel the stronger to severe storms by adding heat, energy, and destabilizing the atmosphere.

The timing on these storms is from about noon/1PM, until about 6/7PM. See our severe weather threats below.

FOX 17

Almost our entire viewing area remains in a SLIGHT RISK (yellow) or level 2 out of 5 category for severe storms. Make sure you have a way to obtain severe weather watches, warnings, and advisories. Get more at www.fox17online.com/weather.