Strong system could bring severe storms to West Michigan on Tuesday

It really felt like spring over the past few days, with temperatures soaring into the 70s and 80s across West Michigan! With increasingly warm temperatures, more sunshine due to days getting longer, and cold front systems clashing with the warm and humid spring air, comes another chance for scattered strong to severe storms Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Upper Midwest as a target area for severe storms on Monday.

wxmi

The cold front will continue moving east Monday night into Tuesday, and while this is not the most favorable time for storms to form, isolated strong or severe storms could persist into West Michigan. The severe weather risk area extends all the way back into Oklahoma and Texas.

wxmi

A risk area issued this far in advance means there is confidence in the atmospheric ingredients needed for severe storms, but the finer details are still fuzzy since it's several days away. There WILL be changes to the forecast between now and Tuesday, so make sure you're checking at least once a day to stay up to date with the latest.

TIMING:

The slow-moving cold front will be back to the west Monday, even late into the night, with a line of storms along the cold front.

wxmi

It makes slow progress to the east into the early morning hours Tuesday.

wxmi

Getting toward daybreak, the line will push into West Michigan. Gusty winds are the most likely threat with this line of storms, but as always we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado.

wxmi

The line of storms will be to our east by the time the morning commute rolls around Tuesday. Showers will linger behind the front for a few hours, but the severe weather threat will be over.

wxmi

In addition to the severe storm threat, locally heavy rain could lead to isolated areas of street flooding as well.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube