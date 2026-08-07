Strong Storms Possible Sunday and Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team is tracking multiple chances for showers and storms in West Michigan through this weekend and into early next week.

The first chance comes Friday afternoon and evening where a few spotty showers or storms will be possible. The chance also exists for a stay shower or storm Friday night into early Saturday along a cold front, but most will stay dry.

Our next system will begin to move into West Michigan late Sunday, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and storms through Monday. Exact timing is still in question since we are a few days out, but it looks like rain will start to move in around the Sunday evening time frame.

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Some storms that do develop into Sunday night could be strong, with the southwest corner of the state currently included in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5). Right now, wind would be the primary threat with these storms.

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Scattered showers and storms will be likely through the day Monday, with another round of severe weather potential Monday afternoon and evening.

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The Storm Prediction Center has already included portions of West Michigan along and south of I-96 in a 15% risk for severe weather.

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Continue to check back in with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team as we fine tune the details with this system, and make sure to stay weather aware heading into next week.

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