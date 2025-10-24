Recent steady rain brings drought relief to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The Grand River is living up to its name again — running higher and faster than it has in weeks — thanks to a stretch of steady October rainfall.

Over the past eight days, West Michigan picked up 2.3 inches of rain, marking the region’s wettest stretch since early April.

So far this month, October’s 3.2 inches of rainfall makes it the wettest month in Grand Rapids since March.

The Grand River’s water level in downtown Grand Rapids has tripled in just five days, rising from 0.8 feet to 2.6 feet. The levels from September through mid-October were the lowest levels for the Grand River on record.

The rain has also made a visible dent in drought conditions across the region. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s October 23 update, central Kent County has improved to “abnormally dry” status. Ottawa County has officially shed its “severe drought” label, and the broader drought zone north of Grand Rapids continues to shrink.

That’s welcome news for both vegetation heading into the freezing season and for fall colors, which have been delayed by this year’s warm and dry start to autumn.

With additional rain falling since the Drought Monitor’s most recent data collection on October 21, more improvements are expected in the next update.

