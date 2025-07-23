Stayin' Cool: Construction crew proactively beating the heat

OLIVE TOWNSHIP — As the summer sun toasts West Michigan, construction workers across Ottawa County are facing a growing number of sweltering days on the job. At West Ottawa High School, Kent Companies crews are right in the thick of it — working under the July sun to build a brand-new natatorium.

The 2-year project, now two months in, will eventually bring a 50-meter competition pool, a suspended indoor track, and a new cardio center to the high school campus. It’s an ambitious build, featuring cast-in-place concrete beams at high elevation and tall structural walls — all requiring heavy labor, often in direct sunlight.

With Ottawa County already recording seven 90-degree days this season as of July 23 — and more in the forecast — heat safety has become a critical focus on this active job site.

“We have plans in place across the country to deal with heat,” said Chris Fennema, Vice President at Kent Companies. “If a job site doesn’t offer natural shade, we bring in pop-up tents or other shelter to protect our crews.”

But it's not just about the heat — it's the humidity that can make these conditions even more dangerous.

Kent Companies also supplies water to workers year-round, and actively monitors weather conditions and worker safety in real time. That includes educating employees on how to prepare for the heat before the workday even begins.

“We encourage our staff to drink more water the night before,” said Fennema. “You can’t just chug a few Gatorades in the morning and think you're good to go. If you’re starting the day with a half-full tank, that’s not safe.”

Even with shade and hydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can still creep in. That’s why Kent Companies includes heat training in its standard safety procedures.

“Heat-related illness is 100% preventable,” Fennema said. “We actively train our team on what symptoms to watch for, and we give them the resources to stay safe.”

Below is a guide of symptoms from the CDC and OSHA.



FEATURE HEAT EXHAUSTION HEAT STROKE Sweating Heavy May stop or persist; skin often hot/red Skin feel Cool/clammy Hot; may be dry or moist Mental status Usually alert but wiped out Confusion, slurred speech, seizures, unconsciousness Body temp Normal to mildly elevated Often ≥ 103°F/39.4°C (can be higher) Urgency Remove from heat & re-hydrate quickly Medical emergency — call 911 (CDC, OSHA, CDC)

With the natatorium scheduled to open in 2027, Kent Companies has two more summers of work on-site — and plans to keep tracking not just the temperature in the air, but the well-being of every worker on the ground.

Even still, Kent Companies crews knows we can't take nice weather for granted, even if not perfect for outdoor work.

“There’s just something about a Michigan summer,” Fennema added. “You have to take it and enjoy it, because we know it’ll be cold again soon enough.”

SAFETY TIPS FOR HUMID OR DRY HEAT:



Avoid direct sun from 10 AM – 4 PM. If you must be outside, seek shade or carry an umbrella.



Use fans with caution — they circulate air but don’t cool it. Once temps are above the mid-90s, fans alone may not be enough.



Drink water every 20–30 minutes, even if you’re not thirsty.



Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks, which dehydrate you.



Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, breathable clothing.



Pavement can burn animal's paws — test with your hand.



Keep pets inside and never leave them in cars, even with windows cracked.



Close curtains/blinds during peak sun hours.

