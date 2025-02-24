Spring Weather Outlook

WEST MICHIGAN — Meteorological Spring begins Saturday.

As the seasons change, are you wondering what the upcoming season may have in store for West Michigan?

According to the recently released models from the Climate Prediction Center, the Great Lakes region is likely to see near-normal temperatures for the season and above average amounts of precipitation. Below average conditions are likely in the northwestern part of the United States, while the Eastern and Southern United States are likely to experience warmer than average temperatures.

FOX 17

Average high temperatures for the season go from 38-degrees on March 1st to 74.3-degrees on May 31st. Average low temperatures for the season go from 22.6-degrees on March 1st to 52.8-degrees on May 31st.

FOX 17

Below average amounts of precipitation are likely in extreme southern Georgia down through Florida; along with the Central and Southern Plains down through the desert southwest. The Great Lakes and northwestern parts of the United States are likely to experience "above average" amounts of precipitation this Spring season.

In an "average" Spring, Grand Rapids receives 9.6" of precipitation. In an average March, we receive 2.37" precipitation; including 8-inches of snow. In an average April, we receive 3.35" of precipitation; including 2-inches of snow. In an average May, we receive 3.98" of precipitation.

