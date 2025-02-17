Spring starting dates are coming up

WEST MICHIGAN — If this batch of Arctic air has you feeling a bit "Winter Weary", a couple of upcoming dates will help you "think Spring"!

In less than two weeks, "meteorological winter" will come to an end.

While the official Spring season begins with the "Vernal Equinox" on March 20th this year; the meteorological change in seasons occurs on March 1st.

Why the two different "start times" for essentially the same season?

Astronomical seasons are based on Earth's position relative to the sun, and are determined by Earth's tilt and the sun's position over the equator. Meteorological seasons are based on the average temperature cycle. Meteorological seasons are three-month periods that are consistent and don't vary year-to-year. One of the primary benefits of meteorological seasons is the consistency for statistical calculations and comparisons.

In the Northern Hemisphere, here are the meteorological seasons:



WINTER: December 1st through February 28th (or 29th in a Leap Year)

December 1st through February 28th (or 29th in a Leap Year) SPRING: March 1st through May 31st

March 1st through May 31st SUMMER: June 1st through August 31st

June 1st through August 31st FALL: September 1st through November 30th

One more important date to remember as the countdown to Spring continues is March 9th; which is the date we "Spring Ahead" into Daylight Saving Time this year.

