Spring Cleaning: Car wash volume spikes with nicer weather

WEST MICHIGAN — As the snow coated and salty roads are a thing of the past, West Michigan now turns to mud, dust, and pollen in the air as Spring is in full swing.

Pollen and dust are pesky, and quite visible, on cars. It's no surprise car washes see a seasonal spike to polish and scrub vehicles.

"A good day in April is about like 1200 to 1300 cars." Says Tommy's Car Wash Manager Ethan Mayhew. "We get more rush around the lunch time and dinner time, but throughout the whole day, we're busy."

On it's busiest days in the early Spring, usually after the last big winter event, they can shine nearly 2000 vehicles a day! Ethan also says the conveyor belt can feed through 220 cars per hour, but the outside is not the only area that needs cleaning.

“The Winter time is definitely a slow down time for vacuums. Nobody wants to get out there when it's cold, but when it's warm like this, especially on a sunny day, we get a lot of people out there.”

Even with vacuums free, Ethan says the total number of car washes or vacuum users averages out as some are looking to "get in, get out" and others use the free service without paying for a wash.

Amidst all the scrubbing and washing, there are clear benefits to the Spring cleaning phenomena.

According to the International Detailing Association (IDA), a clean car, inside and out, can boost your mood and reduce your level of cortisol - a hormone related to stress. You can also feel an extra sense of accomplishment, especially after a long, steady snow, Winter season.

Thankfully, there are plenty of resources, and car washes, giving you hours to cleanse or a speedy shine when in a rush.

“No car too dirty. We will take any car that wants to come in, and we would love to get it clean for you", Ethan proclaims.

