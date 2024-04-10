Soaking rains on the way Thursday and Friday

WEST MICHIGAN - A powerful, moisture-laden weather system will track into the Great Lakes Thursday and Friday, delivering soaking rains and significant wind. Let's take a look at the track, rain totals, wind speeds, and timing.

Rain likely develops from south to north Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and then continues through the day. There may be a few thunderstorms, but nothing severe is expected. Take a look at the track at 6 A.M. Thursday. Our morning commute will likely be wet from Grand Rapids southward.

6 AM Thursday

Our next image below is valid for 6 P.M. Thursday. Wind will start increasing through the day as well.

6 PM Thursday

The next image below is valid for 6 A.M. Friday. Note the low pressure system is beginning to get east of West Michigan. That means behind this system, rain wraps around and winds further increase.

6 AM Friday

The final model image below is valid for 6 P.M. Friday. While the low pressure area may be pulling away into Canada and rain will wrap up by midday, clouds and strong winds remain.

6 PM Friday

Lets look at precipitation amounts. This system will take abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to produce a widespread 1" to 2" across the entire area...so a good soaking rain! See our images below from the European forecast model and GFS American model.

European Model

GFS American Model

Winds are expected to be breezy on Thursday, and downright windy on Friday. Take a look at the timeline from our forecast model on wind speed, wind gusts, and direction. The first image is valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. Winds will start ramping up as this system approaches and will be from the east.

6 AM Thursday

The next image, valid for 6 P.M. Thursday, shows wind speeds at 10 to 20 mph sustained with higher gusts. They will be from the northwest.

6 PM Thursday

Our next image below shows the low getting to our east and wind speeds increasing even more. Winds are expected to be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40/45, and from the northwest.

6 AM Friday

Our forecast model...paused at 1 P.M. Friday, shows potentially even stronger wind speeds and gusts. winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph, and they may be gusting at the lakeshore as high as 50 to 55 mph. See "G" numbers in blue below. Gusts inland will reach 45 mph. The direction will be from the northwest.

1 PM Friday

You can see from the image below that winds remain strong right through Friday late afternoon. Still sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35/40 mph. Direction will be from the northwest.

6 PM Friday

Winds will gradually diminish Friday evening/night as this system pulls away into Canada. Clouds will decrease as well, and mostly sunny skies are in store for Saturday.