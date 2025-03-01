Snow totals through the end of February

WEST MICHIGAN — Since today is the beginning of "meteorological Spring", this is a great time to take a look at how the winter season is shaping up. Even though "meteorological Winter" is officially over; spanning the three-month period from December 1st through the end of February, winter weather isn't quite over for West Michigan.

So far, this is shaping up to be a L-O-N-G winter season; as West Michigan received the first snow of the season in November; including a record-breaking snow event on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.

Through the end of February, the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has officially recorded 62.1" of snow for this season. The "average" season to date total through the end of February is 68", so we are 6-inches (a half foot) behind "average".

Month-by-month, here's a look at the breakdown of snow totals:

November: 11.3" (including the record snow of 9.2" on November 29th)

December: 19.7" (with at least a trace amount of snow on 18 of the 31 days of the month)

January: 21" (with at least a trace amount of snow on 27 out of the 31 days of the month)

February: 10.1" (with at least a trace amount of snow on 18 out of the 28 days of the month)

Interestingly, the first trace amount of snow was recorded on November 20th for this season. Since that day, only 33-days have recorded NO SNOW! A quick calculation shows that we have recorded at least trace amounts of snow on 67% of the days since we received those first flakes.

The snow season isn't completely over! In an "average" March, we receive 8-inches of snow. An "average" April brings another 2-inches. Only time will tell how much additional snow we will be receiving this season; but this has definitely been a much better weather for winter enthusiasts than last year! The winter season of 2023-24 was officially the warmest on record; with only 47.5" of snow for the entire season!

