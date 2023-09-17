Slow moving, heavy rain leading to localized flooding in Kalamazoo County

Showers have been developing along I-94 since around 1 o'clock this afternoon and have led to many areas across the Kalamazoo metro area to be under a flood warning. Over an inch of rain had fallen at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Airport as of 5 P.M Sunday afternoon. Some areas have seen almost 3 inches of rain in the afternoon hours, based on radar returns from the Grand Rapids Radar System. Communities south and southeast of Kalamazoo have seen rainfall rates over 1 inch per hour, leading to some travel impacts on roads and side streets.

A FLOOD ADVISORY remains in effect for Kalamazoo County until 9:30 P.M. Minor flooding is still ongoing, per the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids. The towns most impacted by flooding due to heavy rain include Kalamazoo, Portage, Vicksburg, Eastwood, Comstock, and Westwood.

Here is a snapshot of estimated rainfall at West Michigan airports as of 5 P.M., and you can see Kalamazoo is a bulls eye of heavier rain!

There have been no reports of any major travel impacts and the Flood Warning in central Kalamazoo County has been canceled, as the heaviest rain has fizzled out in the area.

Meanwhile, Gerald R. Ford Int'l airport has yet to record any measurable rainfall Sunday. Areas north of I-94 are not looking to see any more rain the rest of the day. In the long term, not a lot of rain is in the forecast for all of West Michigan, which means all flooding concerns will be short term through tonight and drying out Monday morning!