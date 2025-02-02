Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Groundhog Day: Six more weeks of Winter ahead

Punxsutawney Phil "sees his shadow" and predicts a later start to Spring this year
Groundhog Day
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Barry Reeger/AP
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — Great news this morning for winter weather enthusiasts coming out of Gobblers Knob!

"Six more weeks of Winter" is the projection from the world's favorite furry forecaster; as Punxsutawney Phil "sees his shadow" and predicts a later start to Spring this year.

According to Groundhog Day folklore, the appearance of a shadow "scared Phil" into scampering back into his burrow for another six weeks; meaning six more weeks of Winter!

This is the 138th year of the Groundhog Day tradition; which dates back to 1887. During this time, Phil has only "not seen his shadow" twenty-one times.

How accurate is the forecast? It depends on the part of the country. On average, Phil is considered to be "correct" with his forecast thirty-nine percent of the time; which means odds of having a correct forecast would be better by "flipping a coin".

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward