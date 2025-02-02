Groundhog Day: Six more weeks of Winter ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — Great news this morning for winter weather enthusiasts coming out of Gobblers Knob!

"Six more weeks of Winter" is the projection from the world's favorite furry forecaster; as Punxsutawney Phil "sees his shadow" and predicts a later start to Spring this year.

According to Groundhog Day folklore, the appearance of a shadow "scared Phil" into scampering back into his burrow for another six weeks; meaning six more weeks of Winter!

This is the 138th year of the Groundhog Day tradition; which dates back to 1887. During this time, Phil has only "not seen his shadow" twenty-one times.

How accurate is the forecast? It depends on the part of the country. On average, Phil is considered to be "correct" with his forecast thirty-nine percent of the time; which means odds of having a correct forecast would be better by "flipping a coin".

