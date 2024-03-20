Significant snow to impact West Michigan Friday

WEST MICHIGAN - Hopefully you didn't put the snow thrower away yet? After two 70 degree days last week, winter returns with a vengeance and the very real chance of significant accumulating snow beginning Friday morning and continuing all day. The consistency will be a wet, heavy, high-moisture content snow.

The image attached to this story shows our American GFS Forecast Model plotting little/no snow across our extreme southern counties, with the heaviest snow of six inches or more falling north of Grand Rapids. As noted, we expect the snow to arrive well after midnight on Thursday night/Friday pre-dawn and impact the Friday A.M. commute. It will continue most of the day...being moderate to heavy at times. See the images below, valid Friday morning at 6 A.M. and Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Friday Morning

Friday Evening

Take a look at the hand drawn snow map below...taking into account all of our forecast models.

FOX 17

Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as these totals may change or shift a bit north or south. Get more at www.fox17online.com/weather.