Showers & storms for Monday evening commute

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has now included much of West Michigan in a Level Two Severe Risk for the potential for severe weather.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are the focus from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. as a line of storms moves in off the lakeshore.

Watch for low visibility in heavy rain to slow down travel as you head home from work or have evening plans.

Storms will move our fairly quickly as they are narrow. There is an isolated threat for hail, too, but wind is the primary threat.

Thankfully, after the line of storms, the weather looks to quiet down for Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine.

