Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Showers & storms for Monday evening commute

Severe storm threat from after 3 P.M. until 8 P.M.
STORM OUTLOOK THRU MONDAY EVENING
WXMI
STORM OUTLOOK THRU MONDAY EVENING
5P MONDAY.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has now included much of West Michigan in a Level Two Severe Risk for the potential for severe weather.

STORM OUTLOOK THRU MONDAY EVENING

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are the focus from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. as a line of storms moves in off the lakeshore.

4P MONDAY.png

Watch for low visibility in heavy rain to slow down travel as you head home from work or have evening plans.

5P MONDAY.png

Storms will move our fairly quickly as they are narrow. There is an isolated threat for hail, too, but wind is the primary threat.

6P MONDAY.png

Thankfully, after the line of storms, the weather looks to quiet down for Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise