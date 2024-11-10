Showers helping to wash out drought conditions

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan woke up Sunday morning with raindrops racing down the windows, a finally common sight over the last week.

Grand Rapids airport measured the least amount of rain of the six main observation sights for the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids.

This adds to an already wet month of November in the state, finally bucking the dry trend that started late August and early September.

All communities have seen over an inch in November, well on our way to doubling October's total.

But, this hasn't done enough to bring full drought relief. Take a look at the deficits for each observation site.

Grand Rapids with the most concerning deficit of over 4 inches. Meanwhile, Muskegon is just .25" off of historical average since September 1.

As for the week ahead, a few more hundredths are possible, but no major events paired with sun & warmth, meaning the deficit may grow once again.

