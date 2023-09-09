Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Showers anticipated early next week

A few rumbles of thunder may be possible too.
Precipitation Chances
WXMI FOX 17
Precipitation Chances
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 07:20:27-04

WEST MICHIGAN — After a seasonable and sunny weekend, some cooler temperatures and rain is looking likely for the start of the work week.

Precipitation Chances

Rain showers begin to move in on Monday, bringing a few spotty showers.

EURO Extended Clouds Precip Isobars - Monday

As we progress into Tuesday, widespread rain takes over with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder.

Tuesday Model

The Storm Prediction Center anticipates just general thunderstorms for early next week, so expect a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Day Three Outlook

These showers will influence our temperatures too. High temperatures will tank to the 60s once again, bottoming out at 63 for a low on Wednesday.

Temperature Trend

Stick with FOX 17 News for your latest weather updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book