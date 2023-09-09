Showers anticipated early next week

WEST MICHIGAN — After a seasonable and sunny weekend, some cooler temperatures and rain is looking likely for the start of the work week.

Rain showers begin to move in on Monday, bringing a few spotty showers.

As we progress into Tuesday, widespread rain takes over with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder.

The Storm Prediction Center anticipates just general thunderstorms for early next week, so expect a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected at this time.

These showers will influence our temperatures too. High temperatures will tank to the 60s once again, bottoming out at 63 for a low on Wednesday.

