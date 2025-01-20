Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Shelf ice presents hidden dangers

What may look like a thick icy build-up along the lakeshore might have hidden holes and weak spots
Shelf_Ice_Danger.jpg
National Park Service
Shelf_Ice_Danger.jpg
GrandHaven.png
Muskegon Pierhead NOAA.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — A warning to pass along from National Weather Service officials regarding the stability of the ice that is developing along the lakeshore, especially near the piers.

STAY OFF!!!

According to NWS Officials, the shelf ice on Lake Michigan and other large bodies of water may look solid, but is actually unstable and dangerous. In addition to the potential for weak spots in the ice, snow might actually be concealing holes in the ice.

Venturing out on the shelf ice can be deceptive and deadly; potentially leading to sudden falls into freezing water with little chance of climbing out or finding a way to escape.

While it is beautiful to look at; the advice is to "Admire from a Distance"!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward