Shelf ice presents hidden dangers

WEST MICHIGAN — A warning to pass along from National Weather Service officials regarding the stability of the ice that is developing along the lakeshore, especially near the piers.

STAY OFF!!!

According to NWS Officials, the shelf ice on Lake Michigan and other large bodies of water may look solid, but is actually unstable and dangerous. In addition to the potential for weak spots in the ice, snow might actually be concealing holes in the ice.

Venturing out on the shelf ice can be deceptive and deadly; potentially leading to sudden falls into freezing water with little chance of climbing out or finding a way to escape.

While it is beautiful to look at; the advice is to "Admire from a Distance"!

