Severe rounds of strong to severe storms possible through Monday

WEST MICHIGAN - As we build heat and humidity over the next few days, we will also increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. There ate at least three different time frames as a frontal boundary sags into the state. This article will outline the best times and assess the threat.

First, our humidity will ramp up significantly on Sunday and Monday as dew point temperatures move into the low/mid 70s. Remember, these are a measure of moisture in the air. The higher the dew point, the stickier it feels. Take a look at the dew point graphic below. They will drop off on Tuesday and beyond.

We should also note that high dew points mean any storms that form can produce heavy, sometimes torrential, rainfall with all the water vapor and moisture in the atmosphere. At this time, we believe the best chance for strong/severe storms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning, Sunday evening/night, and again on Monday as a front sags into the state. Take a look below at our forecast model showing these time frames.

The timing may change as move closer and the frontal system arrives, but suffice to say several rounds of storms are possible. Lets look at the threat each day from the Storm Prediction Center below. The first image below is valid for Tonight into Sunday morning.

The next image is valid for Sunday. Specifically Sunday evening and Sunday night.

The next image below is valid for Monday.

Most of these threats are MARGINAL, meaning LEVEL 1 of 5. On Monday, areas along/west of U.S. 131 remain in a SLIGHT RISK or LEVEL 2 of 5. Damaging winds are the main threat each day, but large hail can't be ruled out either.

Take a look below at "feels like" temperatures or heat index for Monday afternoon/evening. It is expected to feel like mid 90s in some locations.

