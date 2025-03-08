Seasonal Snowfall through March 7

WEST MICHIGAN — After getting off to an impressive start in late November and receiving decent snow totals for December and January, the snow season in West Michigan has "stalled out".

Officially, Grand Rapids has received a total of 62.1 inches for the season; a number that has not increased in more than 2-weeks! The last time measurable snow was recorded was on February 20th; and that less than a half-inch of snow! Following that meager .4" of snow that fell on February 20th, Grand Rapids recorded no additional snowflakes for the rest of the month of February.

Through March 7th, Grand Rapids officially recorded 'trace' amounts of snow on six of the first seven days of the month of March.

In an "average" year, snowfall should amount to 72-inches in Grand Rapids. If we don't see any additional "measurable" snow for the season, we will finish this snow season a little less than a foot below average.

Of course, the snow we have seen this year is significantly higher than the 2023-2024 snow season; which saw Grand Rapids receive a mere 47.5 inches of snow for the entire season. That winter also featured the warmest winter temperatures in the 125-years of official record-keeping in Grand Rapids.

