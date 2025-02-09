Here's your Seasonal Snow Update

WEST MICHIGAN — After a quick start to the snow-season, West Michigan has been experiencing a bit of a "lull" in snowfall over the past few weeks.

The season started off with a "bang", as Grand Rapids broke a record on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend; picking up 9.2 inches of snow. November finished with 11.3 inches of snow.

December featured a few rounds of snow, which were mostly followed by thawing. As a whole, December finished with 19.7 inches of snow.

January's snow was frequent, but not overly impressive with each of the snow events. The heaviest two-day official total was 5-inches that fell on January 20 & 21. January's total monthly snowfall came in at 21-inches.

Through February 8th, February has received less than 3-inches of snow. Interestingly, the date of the last snowfall over three inches was January 20th. (Nearly three weeks ago!)

For the season so far, Grand Rapids' official snow total is 54.8 inches; a little less than an inch below "average" for the date of 55.7 inches.

For winter enthusiasts, this winter has definitely been a welcome change from last year's unseasonably warm and relatively "snow-less" season. By this point last year, we had only received 34.5 inches of snow; nearly two FEET below average!

We are tracking two chances for widespread snow this week; the first will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. The next system is on track for next weekend. The overall pattern is likely to feature "much below average" temperatures through much of the rest of February. This means more snow chances in the weeks to come; plus, a great likelihood of keeping the snow we receive!

