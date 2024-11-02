SAVING DAYLIGHT? What if we didn't 'Fall back'

WEST MICHIGAN — It's that time of year, West Michigan, to change your clocks.

Thankfully, Daylight Saving Time ending means we gain an hour in our day as we repeat the 2 A.M. hour when clocks fall back.

An "extra" hour of sleep will be nice, but studies show it always throws off peoples sleep routine, in large part due to the shift in sunrise and sunset times.

Novemeber 2nd has a sunrise time of 8:18 A.M. and sunset time of 6:32 P.M.. November 3rd will shift an hour behind as sunrise and sunsets are earlier.

In Grand Rapids, the time change means early sunsets through the Winter, with a slight relief for sunrise times.

What if we didn't have the time change? This would mean sunrises in December would be after 9 A.M. with sunsets just after 6 P.M.

On the opposite side, Michigan Summers wouldn't have sunsets after 9 P.M. if we didn't change the clocks in March!

So, what would you rather have? 9 A.M. sunrises or 5 P.M. sunsets in the Winter?

