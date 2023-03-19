Watch Now
Saturday's snowfall puts '22-'23 winter season in third place for most snow

Saturday's snowfall broke yet another snowfall record
Posted at 4:12 AM, Mar 19, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — A late season lake effect snow event brought 3.4 inches of snow to Grand Rapids. Adding Saturday's snow to our season total, which runs from July 1 to yesterday, March 18, Grand Rapids has racked up a total of 108.6 inches of snow.

That moves this season into third place for most snow on record. On average, we tend to pick up around 73.9 inches of snow in Grand Rapids.

The two record highest, are the 2013-2014 season racking up 116.0 inches of snow, and the season of 1951-1952 which takes the cake for the most snow at 132.0 inches.

