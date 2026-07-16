Riverfront Park in Lowell offers splash pad, river access and more for families

LOWELL, Mich. — Riverfront Park in Lowell is a family-friendly destination this summer, offering water access, outdoor recreation and plenty of space for kids to burn off energy.

The park's splash pad has been a popular draw, featuring a tipping water bucket and water sprayers. Bruce and Leslie Bonney drove from Ada with their granddaughter to take advantage of the attraction.

"Just want to get out of the house, not sit in the air conditioning and come out here and enjoy with our granddaughter," Bruce Bonney said.

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Nanny Jill Connor also brought the kids in her care to the splash pad to beat the heat.

"They were super hot. It's hot outside, so we said, OK, we're going to the sprinkler pad today to cool off because I cannot go to a park today when there was no water. I couldn't handle it," Connor said.

Beyond the splash pad, North Riverfront Park also features pickleball courts, a disc golf area, a playground and a picnic shelter.

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"The kids can run around, get their energy out, get them all worn out, and I'll take them back to their mom in the afternoon," Connor said.

A 600-foot pedestrian bridge over the Grand River connects North Riverfront Park to South Riverfront Park. The bridge offers a quick crossing between the two parks — a trip that takes about 10 minutes by car.

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The bridge is a relatively recent addition to the park—it was built in 2019 after originally being proposed and advocated for by Lowell Township supervisor John Roberts in the late 1990s.

South Riverfront Park offers a quieter, more open setting with trail access for running or walking dogs, a kayak and canoe launch, and fishing areas. The park also has athletic fields and concession stands available for casual or organized sports.

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Both parks boast modern restrooms, which are open from March through October.

The fields are free to use and open to the public unless a community event or sports tournament is scheduled.

To reserve athletic fields and other park facilities, call the Lowell Charter Township Office at 616-897-7600.

FAST FACTS:

Address: 11998 Fulton Street SE, Lowell, MI (North Riverfront Park), 12025 Grand River Drive SE, Lowell, MI (South Riverfront Park)

Hours: 8 a.m. to dusk daily; splash pad hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the summer season.

Parking: Large free lot at both park locations

Accessibility: Many flat, paved areas in both park locations.

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