River levels nearing flood stage, but recede this week

From March 28 to April 5, Grand Rapids measured 3.11" of rain. Kalamazoo, in that same stretch, had over 5 inches of rain! This has spiked water levels across many rivers and streams.

While the visuals of high waters, minor overflow of some ponds, and fast flowing river water in Grand Rapids is concerning, there is not as much need to panic this year compared to last.

Below is a look at the grand River levels downtown and in Comstock Park as of Monday morning.

wxmi

wxmi

West Michigan is currently seeking water levels peak across all major river points, and will only see them improve through the first full week of April, as dry air settles in.

No river is expected to have major flooding concerns going forward, as precipitation looks hard to come by after Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

wxmi

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube