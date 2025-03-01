Gaylord records record season for snow

GAYLORD, Mich. — This snow season was one for the record books in one part of Michigan. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord has recorded more snow this season than in any other season.

The amount is staggering! As of midnight, Gaylord's snow total was reported to be 185.9-inches; just shy of 186-inches! That total is THREE TIMES as much as Grand Rapids has received so far for this season.

Gaylord is located in northern Lower Michigan; about an hour's drive east of Traverse City.

For the sake of comparison, according to National Weather Service officials in Gaylord, the previous record in that location was set during the snowfall season of 2006-07 with 185.6-inches.

Snowfall measurements at the NWS Gaylord office (which is 9-miles south of Gaylord), began during the 1996-97 snowfall season. Prior to that season, snowfall statistics originated from Gaylord proper; and date back to 1940. In that location, the snowfall record was 207.5-inches, observed during the 1996-97 snowfall season.

