Record rainfall & large hail from Friday's storms

WEST MICHIGAN — Record rainfall fell in Grand Rapids on Friday. The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids reported 2.02 inches of rain for Friday, March 31, 2023. The previous record for Grand Rapids was 1.17 inches set March 31, 1967.

Rainfall in other spots around the region averaged about 1.5 to 2 inches. Kalamazoo received 1.63 inches of rain. Holland took the top spot racking in 2.46 inches of rain for Friday.

Not only did we see record breaking rain, our southern communities got hail. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Berrien, St. Joseph, Cass and Kalamazoo counties. These counties saw up to a quarter and golf ball sized hail.

FOX 17 WXMI

On the back side of the system that moved through on Saturday, there are some strong winds that will impact communities later today.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until Saturday evening.