Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Record rainfall & large hail from Friday's storms

Thunderstorms brought strong winds and hail, along with record breaking rain
Rain Totals.png
FOX 17 WXMI
Rain Totals.png
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 06:38:55-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Record rainfall fell in Grand Rapids on Friday. The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids reported 2.02 inches of rain for Friday, March 31, 2023. The previous record for Grand Rapids was 1.17 inches set March 31, 1967.

Rainfall in other spots around the region averaged about 1.5 to 2 inches. Kalamazoo received 1.63 inches of rain. Holland took the top spot racking in 2.46 inches of rain for Friday.

Not only did we see record breaking rain, our southern communities got hail. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Berrien, St. Joseph, Cass and Kalamazoo counties. These counties saw up to a quarter and golf ball sized hail.

Rain Totals.png

On the back side of the system that moved through on Saturday, there are some strong winds that will impact communities later today.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until Saturday evening.

Wind Advisory

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather