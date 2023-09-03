Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Record heat possible Monday & Tuesday

High temperatures make a run to the 90s
Hot sun
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Hot sun
Posted at 6:14 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 06:14:01-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures make a run at 90° on Monday and Tuesday, nearing potential heat records across West Michigan.

FOX 17 Meteorologists are anticipating 91 degree high temperatures for Labor Day, Monday, September 4 and Tuesday, September 5.

These high temperatures could rival high temperature records among many of our communities.

HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS MONDAY:

RECORD TEMPS MONDAY

HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS TUESDAY:

RECORD TEMPS TUESDAY

Remember with this high heat, it's important to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen. Also remember to take breaks in the shade.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book