Record heat possible Monday & Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures make a run at 90° on Monday and Tuesday, nearing potential heat records across West Michigan.

FOX 17 Meteorologists are anticipating 91 degree high temperatures for Labor Day, Monday, September 4 and Tuesday, September 5.

These high temperatures could rival high temperature records among many of our communities.

HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS MONDAY:

HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS TUESDAY:

Remember with this high heat, it's important to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen. Also remember to take breaks in the shade.