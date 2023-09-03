Record heat possible Monday & Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures make a run at 90° on Monday and Tuesday, nearing potential heat records across West Michigan.
FOX 17 Meteorologists are anticipating 91 degree high temperatures for Labor Day, Monday, September 4 and Tuesday, September 5.
These high temperatures could rival high temperature records among many of our communities.
HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS MONDAY:
HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS TUESDAY:
Remember with this high heat, it's important to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen. Also remember to take breaks in the shade.