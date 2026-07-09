Rare earthquake reported in Lake Michigan on Wednesday

A rare Great Lakes earthquake happened Wednesday afternoon about 13 miles offshore of Illinois in Lake Michigan.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a magnitude 2.9 on the Richter Scale. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a depth of 5 kilometers.

An earthquake of this scale is only felt very close to its epicenter and rarely do damage.

Earthquakes are quite rare in the Great Lakes region. The most memorable earthquake from recent years was back in 2015 when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake happened near Galesburg.

More information about this earthquake can be found on the USGS website.

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