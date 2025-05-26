Rain chances return mid-week

Last week's rain may be a distant memory to many West Michiganders, but you'll need your umbrella again this week!

Memorial Day will be a pleasant one overall, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70, light wind and a lot of sunshine especially in the early part of the day. Cloud cover increasing during the second half of the day comes ahead of the system that brings the best rain chances of the week starting late Tuesday.

Tuesday should be dry for most of the day, but cloudy as high-level moisture streams in ahead of a system moving from the Plains into the Ohio Valley. A few light showers are possible during the late afternoon for some but most of the rain will not arrive until close to sunset. See below for a snapshot of 8 p.m. from the European model.

As the low lifts to the north, rain will spread in overnight and into Wednesday morning. Rain will be light to moderate from I-94 south early Wednesday morning, but as the morning goes on the rain will move toward I-96.

The path of the low moving right through West Michigan brings an elevated chance for rain during most of the day Wednesday.

Even into early Thursday morning, wrap around rain showers on the back side of the low pressure system will continue to impact West Michigan. You'll need your umbrella for the early morning commute, but as the low lifts into Canada rain will follow the low and slowly exit West Michigan.

Rain totals could be more than half an inch in spots from Tuesday through Thursday. Flooding is unlikely, since rain will be spread out over several days, but areas of ponding in low-lying areas are possible.

Cloud cover, rain and cool air in the upper levels will hold temperatures down into the middle and upper 60s while this system is passing through. We'll have to wait for late next week and the weekend for temperatures to climb back into the low 70s.

