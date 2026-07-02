Provin Trails Park offers seclusion in nature just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tucked away off Four Mile Road just northeast of Grand Rapids, near Robinette's, Provin Trails Park is easy to miss if you're not looking for it — almost like it's a secret spot.

The wooded park is only 10 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids but feels miles away from the bustling city life.

Visitors can set up a hammock and relax or get some exercise hiking the trails. There's even a giant dune in the center of the park — climbing it will definitely get your heart rate up.

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Cascade neighbor Mike Cronk and his friend Todd were in Provin Trails Park on their monthly nature walk.

"It's kind of like a reset from all the stressors of everyday life, like a cleansing. And Todd brought up Provin Trails Park here, so we're kind of checking it out and looking at the plants," Cronk said.

Mike and Todd also showed me and my photographer Jim how to spot sand funnels built by antlion larva, used to catch their prey.

"It's kind of incredible that this is here in the middle of a bunch of subdivisions, you know, so close to town," Cronk said.

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The trails are well-marked inside the park. The outer loop is around 1 mile long, and other trails connect through the center of the park. The hiking path is sandy, which makes it a little easier on your feet, though hikers should watch their step on the hills and root stairs.

The shady forest helps keep you cool, but bring the bug spray.

The park is dog-friendly, as long as dogs are leashed. In the winter, the trails can also be used for cross-country skiing.

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"It just kind of gets me into a still place and lets all the cares of everyday life just kind of fall away, and I can go back out in the world much more centered and feeling grounded, and ready to take on life," Cronk said.

Provin Trails Park is the perfect place to exercise, connect with friends, or spend some quiet time in nature.

FAST FACTS:

Address: 2900 4 Mile Road, Middleville, MI 49525

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Parking: Free gravel lot

Accessibility: Trails are mainly flat but sandy, with areas of hills and root stairs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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