Potential Record Warmth next week

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan's weather pattern has been in a slow transition since a top-5 coldest starts to September on record turned to 80s the last few days. But, more warmth is on the way.

A Heat dome is developing to our southwest and building into the Great Lakes this weekend.

The Omega Block set up, where West Michigan sits in the center of the ridge of the jet stream, provides dry, warm, and quiet weather for the 3rd week of September.

Highs will reach the upper 80s, and will be testing some records, especially on Tuesday. We won't rule out the opportunity for parts of West Michigan to even nudge 90° next week!

We don't look to see an afternoon high below average until potentially next weekend.

