DORR, Mich. — A line of severe weather swept through West Michigan on Thursday night, toppling trees and causing widespread power outages.

According to FOX 17's Weather Ready meteorologists, a number of tornadoes possibly touched down as radar in certain areas appeared to indicate the presence of rotation and debris.

As West Michigan woke up to the storm damage on Thursday, these viewers sent in photos.

Storm damage? Send photos to news@fox17online.com

FOX 17 A viewer photo of storm damage in Dorr

Andrea Dykstra A viewer photo of storm damage in Dorr

Andrea Dykstra A viewer photo of storm damage in Dorr

Andrea Dykstra A viewer photo of storm damage in Dorr

Amanda Oswalt A viewer photo of storm damage in Grand Rapids

Brent Ashcroft Trees damaged in Norton Shores

Brent Ashcroft Trees uprooted in Norton Shores along Henry St. near Sternberg Rd.



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube