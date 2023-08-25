Watch Now
PHOTOS: Kent County storm damage from possible tornado

8.25.23 FARBER Tree pulled from ground - Briggs and N Park.jpg Briggs and N Park, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 comstock park garage destroyed.jfif Comstock ParkPhoto by: FOX 17 Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 11.45.30 AM.png Plainfield and 4 MilePhoto by: Bradley Ford 8.25.23 FARBER Tree damages house - Hubbard St.jpg Hubbard StreetPhoto by: FOX 17 8.25.23 FARBER Tree damage - Briggs and N Park.jpg Briggs and N Park, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 Storm Damage near Wayland Near WaylandPhoto by: James P. Kooistra Treetops snapped off, limbs in road after Thursday night storms Photo by: Matthew Owen Trees down after Thursday night storms Photo by: Matthew Owen Belmont Home Damage BelmontPhoto by: FOX 17 4 Mile and Scenicview 4 Mile and ScenicviewPhoto by: FOX 17 Gold Coast Farms, Ganges Twp., Robin Earl Phelps.jpg Gold Coast Farms, Ganges TownshipPhoto by: Robin Earl Phelps Walker, Tristen Lobbezoo.jpg WalkerPhoto by: Tristen Lobbezoo Plainfield Township, Krystal Rozema.jpg Plainfield TownshipPhoto by: Krystal Rozema Muskegon, near The Lakes Mall, Justin MacDonald_1.jpg Near the Lakes Mall in MuskegonPhoto by: Justin MacDonald Fulton and the Beltline, Matthew Lang.jpg Fulton and BeltlinePhoto by: Matthew Lang Fulton and the Beltline, Matthew Lang_2.jpg Fulton and BeltlinePhoto by: Matthew Lang Fulton and the Beltline, Matthew Lang_1.jpg Fulton and BeltlinePhoto by: Matthew Lang Plaza Drive, FOX 17.jpg Plaza Drive, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 Plaza Drive, FOX 17_1.jpg Plaza Drive, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 Fuller Ave., FOX 17.jpg Fuller AvenuePhoto by: FOX 17 Comstock Park, Amber Ignasiak_1.jpg Comstock ParkPhoto by: Amber Ignasiak Comstock Park, Amber Ignasiak_2.jpg Comstock ParkPhoto by: Amber Ignasiak Comstock Park, Amber Ignasiak_3.jpg Comstock ParkPhoto by: Amber Ignasiak Comstock Park, Amber Ignasiak.jpg Comstock ParkPhoto by: Amber Ignasiak IMG_2252.jpg Near Elmdale and Salerno, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_2254.jpg Plainfield Avenue, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_2258.jpg Plaza Drive, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_2257.jpg Plaza Drive, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_2256.jpg Plaza Drive, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 8.25.23 FARBER intersection closed, tree down - Briggs and N Park.jpg Briggs and N Park, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 8.25.23 FARBER Tree on car - Briggs and N Park.jpg Briggs and N Park, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 8.25.23 FARBER Tree on house - Briggs and N Park.jpg Briggs and N Park, Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 8.25.23 Hubbard St GR - Fir tree fell over - Courtesy Scott Eggleston.jpg Hubbard Street, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Scott Eggleston 8.25.23 Hubbard St GR - limbs down - Courtesy Scott Eggleston.jpg Hubbard Street, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Scott Eggleston 8.25.23 Hubbard St GR - limbs down 2 - Courtesy Scott Eggleston.jpg Hubbard Street, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Scott Eggleston
 8.25.23 Hubbard St GR - limbs down, leaves allover yard - Courtesy Scott Eggleston.jpg Hubbard Street, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Scott Eggleston
 8.25.23 Hubbard St GR - limbs on shed - Courtesy Scott Eggleston.jpg Hubbard Street, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Scott Eggleston
 8.25.23 Hubbard St GR - limbs on shed 2 - Courtesy Scott Eggleston.jpg Hubbard Street, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Scott Eggleston
 8.25.23 Ithica Lightning Screen Grab 2 - Courtesy Velvet Cutting Ambuski.jpg IthicaPhoto by: Velvet Cutting Ambuski
 Plainfield, Jessica Marie.jpg PlainfieldPhoto by: Jessica Marie Plainfield, Jessica Marie_3.jpg PlainfieldPhoto by: Jessica Marie 9 Mile and Ramsdell, Heather Rosan_3.jpg 9 Mile and RamsdellPhoto by: Heather Rosan Willow Dr. NE, Amy Parent.jpg Willow DrivePhoto by: Amy Parent 9 Mile and Ramsdell, Heather Rosan_2.jpg 9 Mile and RamsdellPhoto by: Heather Rosan
 9 Mile and Ramsdell, Heather Rosan_1.jpg 9 Mile and RamsdellPhoto by: Heather Rosan
 Plainfield, Jessica Marie_1.jpg PlainfieldPhoto by: Jessica Marie
 9 Mile and Ramsdell, Heather Rosan.jpg 9 Mile and RamsdellPhoto by: Heather Rosan
 Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 11.44.27 AM.png Grand RapidsPhoto by: Ashley Lynn

