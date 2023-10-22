Watch Now
Overnight temps expected to dip near freezing, bringing widespread frost

Some communities will dip to 32 degrees tonight
LOWS TONIGHT.png
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 06:20:16-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Throughout October, overnight temperatures have been staying near or at seasonal averages. This time of year we tend to see low temperatures clocking in at 40 degrees.

LOWS TONIGHT.png

Sunday night into Monday, conditions will be just right for lows to reach near freezing.

How Frost Forms

Clear skies, calm winds, moisture in the air and cool temperatures will provide ripe conditions for widespread frost to descend into West Michigan.

The cold temperatures and widespread frost have the ability to kill off vulnerable plants.

Morning Frost.jpeg

