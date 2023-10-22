Overnight temps expected to dip near freezing, bringing widespread frost

WEST MICHIGAN — Throughout October, overnight temperatures have been staying near or at seasonal averages. This time of year we tend to see low temperatures clocking in at 40 degrees.

WXMI FOX 17

Sunday night into Monday, conditions will be just right for lows to reach near freezing.

Clear skies, calm winds, moisture in the air and cool temperatures will provide ripe conditions for widespread frost to descend into West Michigan.

The cold temperatures and widespread frost have the ability to kill off vulnerable plants.