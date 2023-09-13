Overnight low temperatures & clear skies suggest potential frost

WEST MICHIGAN — If cloud cover continues to dissipate, West Michigan communities can expect a clear sky on Wednesday night.

Clear skies, moisture in the air, light winds and cooler temperatures can lead to the potential for some patchy frost formation.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Lake, Osceola and Clare counties from 2 A.M. until 8 A.M. on Thursday.

WXMI FOX 17

Low temperatures for many of our communities in Oceana, Lake, Newaygo, Montcalm, Mecosta, Clare and Osceola could experience patchy frost tonight.

WXMI FOX 17

There are a few ingredients necessary for frost. There has to be water molecules in the air that touch a frozen surface. As they latch on, it creates frost. However, you need very specific air and ground temperatures to be conducive of frost potential. The air temperatures has to be at or below 36°F, meanwhile the ground needs to be freezing, at 32°F. Light winds are also necessary for the water to latch on to the freezing surfaces.

WXMI FOX 17

The first widespread frost is within the next few weeks, on average. While it might be a few weeks until we see a Frost Advisory, or any other issued products from the National Weather Service, it's still possible we could pick up on a few patchy spots in West Michigan. Remember to cover up or bring in any vulnerable plants so they live another day!