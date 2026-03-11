Our next weather system arrives Friday

WEST MICHIGAN - The next weather system to arrive in Michigan will be another Alberta Clipper. This system dropping in from Canada will bring a rain/snow mix, and plenty of wind. Take a look at our forecast model below showing the timing Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday 6 PM

Friday 6 AM

Friday 6 PM

There may be a quick burst of snow showers Thursday night into Friday and some grassy accumulations, but rain should mix in during the day. The bigger issue will likely be the wind. We expect southwest sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts inland of 45 mph. At the lakeshore, it's possible we see 50 to 60 mph wind gusts! These are synoptic winds! Large scale, non-severe gusts associated with a low pressure system. It's possible we see some power outages. Take a look at forecast wind speeds below.

6 AM Friday

6 PM Friday

The larger white numbers are the sustained winds. The "G" numbers represent the gusts. The arrow is the direction from which the wind comes from. Make sure to hang on to your hats!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

