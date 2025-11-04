Our first snowflakes may fly this weekend

Our first snowflakes of the season may fly this weekend. Our forecast models are showing significantly colder air will filter in to the Great Lakes Saturday night and Sunday. That may set the stage for some snowflakes mixing in with rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Our first forecast image is valid for Friday morning at 6 A.M. See image below. A clipper system will give us rain showers on Friday morning with highs in the mid 50s. A majority of the afternoon and evening should be dry for high school football games.

FRIDAY AM

Our next image below is valid for Saturday evening at 6 P.M. Notice another low pressure (clipper) system is moving in producing nighttime rain showers. By the time this system gets by us and temperatures fall Saturday night, we may start to see snow showers mixing in.

SATURDAY PM

Sunday morning (6 A.M. below), shows colder air mixing in and both rain/snow showers possible. Highs on Sunday will only be around 40/42 degrees.

SUNDAY AM

Our final image on Monday below shows a cold front dropping in with reinforcing colder air. That switches our wind to the north/northwest and it will likely be cold enough for lake effect snow showers, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131. It's too early to talk accumulation amounts (if we see any), but our team will continue to track the change!

MONDAY AM

