ONLY A DROP: Holland area skimped again on rain, sets new record for dry summer

OTTAWA COUNTY — Michigan's worsening drought conditions took a brief pause July 30th, as widespread showers moved across the state. Here are rain reports from key observation sites under drought conditions.

While some in Ottawa and Kent got much needed rain, Holland's observation site ended as one of the lowest from this system.

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest assessment on July 29th does not include this recent rainfall. But the good news is we didn't see any expansion of the drought area.

Most of Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa County, while clipping others, maintain a Moderate Drought (D1). The surrounding zones in yellow are Abnormally Dry (D0).

Here’s the kicker: June and July combined have delivered the driest start to Summer on record for Holland since records began. To put that in perspective, historical averages show Holland typically sees about 6.3" between June & July. Instead, logging a measly 1.91", Holland has been the driest observation site in the state since June 1.

One step further, Holland is the only NWS observation site in MIDWEST to receive less than one third of its expected rain. Here's the visual of percentage of expected rainfall as of July 30th.

You can clearly see the brown and red contour, which is right in line with the latest drought monitor. It sticks out like sore thumb!

To summarize:



Holland received 1.91" of rain, roughly 70% short of the 6.26" average

June–July 2025 now takes the title as the driest on record for Holland since record‑keeping began.

Battle Creek received 11.32" in the same window, it's 13th wettest June & July on record.

Grand Rapids and Holland have yearly deficits between 5.5" and 7"

Battle Creek and Kalamazoo areas have a surplus of 2.5" or more since January 1!

Short term relief on July 30th greened some grass, but with another prolonged dry stretch into the first week of August, hopes of a wet end to summer are evaporating day by day.

