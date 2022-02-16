National Weather Service radar repairs underway in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every storm we always ask you to send in your weather photos to us. As we prepare for the snowfall on Thursday, we need those photos more than ever.

You may have noticed your radar looking a bit different in your FOX 17 Weather app.

Many of you the last few days have asked why your radar in our FOX 17 Weather app is blank, yet it is snowing at your house. This is all due to the National Weather Service radar in Grand Rapids being down for repairs.

You’ve likely seen the big radar dome on your way to the Grand Rapids airport. It’s within that dome that the NWS is replacing and refurbishing the pedestal, which is the most critical piece of the radar. This pedestal allows the antenna rotation to be able to collect data in every direction.

All these updates will take two weeks and require a crane to remove the dome. In the meantime, we can use surrounding radars such as Detroit, Chicago and northern Indiana. . We also need you to send us your weather photos through our FOX 17 Weather app more than ever!

