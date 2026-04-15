National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes from Tuesday in West Michigan

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in West Michigan from Tuesday's storms.

Here is the preliminary information:

EF-0 tornado in Allegan County (exact location has not been released yet)

EF-1 tornado that tracked from near Otsego in Allegan County and lifted near Hickory Corners in Barry County

EF-1 tornado with max winds of 110 mph that touched down in Montcalm County east of Fenwick and lifted in Gratiot County by Perrinton

More information will come soon from the National Weather Service about exact tracks and wind speeds as damage surveys wrap up.

The damage near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport was determined to be straight-line winds and not from a tornado. An 81 mph wind gust was reported at the airport Tuesday evening.

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